Puri Rath Yatra 2021 underway sans devotees

Puri: The world-famous Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri began sans devotees on Monday.

The Pahandi Bije of Lord began at 7 am, followed by Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath at 8.10 am.

The car festival began with the rituals of Mangala Alati at 4 am, Roshahoma at 4.05 am, Abakasaa at 4.45 am, Mangalarpana at 6.50 am followed by Doralagi at 6.55 am.

All the rituals of the deities have begun prior to the timing that was scheduled by the administration.

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the Rath Yatra 2021 to take place in a limited radius. According to the Supreme Court, the Rath Yatra 2021 shall take place only in Puri.

History and Significance:

Rath Yatra or Chariot festival, also known as as the Shri Gundicha Jatra, is a festival celebrated for Lord Jagannath and his siblings during Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Asadha month. The siblings are ceremoniously brought out of the Garbhagriha of the Puri temple.

They are seated in their respective chariots which are then pulled by the sevayats to Gundicha Temple which is three kilometres from the Puri temple.

They return to the Puri temple after an eight-day visit, known as Bahuda Yatra.

The Rathas are huge wheeled wooden structures, which are built anew every year and are pulled by the devotees. The chariot for Jagannath is approximately 45 feet high and 35 feet square and takes about 2 months to construct.

The most significant ritual associated with the Rath-Yatra is the Chhera Pahanra. During the festival, the Gajapati sweeps all around the deities and chariots during this ritual.