Puri: Kartika Brata from tomorrow, women devotees reach Habisyali centers

Puri: The Kartika brata will commence from tomorrow. Hence, habisyalis from different places are coming to Puri to observe the Maha Kartika brata.

More than 3,000 women have registered their names under the State government run Habishyali yojana. For this purpose, the devotees have reached various habisyali centers in Puri.

Tomorrow evening Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Habishyali camp in through video conferencing. From tomorrow, the Habishyalis will observe a month-long Kartika brata.

The women devotees will take holy bath in different ponds or sea. They will worship Radhadamodara. They will get a glimpse of the Lord and get the offering.

The administration has made accommodation, food and health and safety arrangements for more than 3,000 devotees in 5 habisyali centers. Various voluntary organizations of Puri have also joined for their services and support.