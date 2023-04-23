Puri: Chariot construction work for Rath Yatra 2023 begins

Puri: The construction of chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra 2023 in Puri began on the occasion of the auspicious Akshay Tritiya today.

Before the beginning of the construction work of the chariots with a golden axe, special rituals were performed at the Ratha Khala on the Bada Danda. It began after the Biswakarma and other Maharana servitors brought the divine garland of consent (Agyan Mala) from Goddess Charchika in front of Srimandir.

As per tradition, as many as 865 logs of Dhaura, Phasi, Asana will be used in the construction of the three magnificent chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

In 2023, the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be celebrated on June 20 while the Bahuda Yatra falls on June 29.

