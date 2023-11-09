BMC gears up for ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali,’ identifies 21 open spaces for cracker shops

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up for a ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali.’ A preparatory meeting in this regard was held today under the chairmanship of Mayor Sulochana Das.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, a total of 21 open spaces have been identified across the BMC jurisdictions where shops will be set up to sell crackers.

Team members comprising the Pollution Control Board, BMC and Police will supervise the shops, said sources adding that the shop keepers have been directed to keep dustbins, 5-meter radius clean, and fire safety measures.

The City civic body said that all measures will be taken up as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court for ecofriendly Diwali celebration.

BMC also directed all sweet stalls to sell good quality and hygienic food items. Food Safety team including SI, Ward Officer will do regular checks with the mobile Food Testing Lab.

