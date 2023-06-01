Proud moment! IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Elected WMO Vice President

New Delhi: It is matter of great pride for the people of entire country especially Odisha that Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has been elected as the Vice Presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

As informed by the WMO on its Twitter handle, Mohapatra, who hails from Odisha, has been appointed as one among the three vice-vice presidents. “Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of @Indiametdept has been elected Third Vice-President of WMO at #MeteoWorld. We congratulate all the new office holders,” it tweeted.

The other two weather experts who were elevated to the rank of vice president are Eoin Moran, Director of Met Éireann from Ireland and Daouda Konate, director of meteorology of Cote d’Ivoire.

Mohapatra, who is called as the cyclone man for accuracy in his weather prediction, has been heading the IMD since 2019.