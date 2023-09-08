Proposal to set up Paika Academy & Research Centre in Khurda get Odisha CM’s approval

Bhubaneswar: The proposal to set up Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre in Khurda district received CM Naveen Patnaik’s approval today.

As per the official release issued by the CM, the academy will be set up on the lines of Guru Kelu Charan Mahapatra Odissi Research Centre and will operate under the Odia language, literature and culture department of the State government.

The Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre will now temporarily operate from Gada Khurda. However, the CM has asked the district collector to identify land for the permanent building and submit a detailed project report.

The academy will facilitate research and training on study of Paika Bidroha, an armed revolt by the warriors of Khurda against British rule in 1817.

Odisha government claimed that the Paika Bidroha, which was led by Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhara, is considered the first armed rebellion against the British Rule in the country.

While giving his approval the Odisha CM hoped that the academy will help promote awareness about the life and times of the Paikas and the supreme sacrifice made by them against British rule.