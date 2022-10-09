Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

petrol diesel price today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased and are recorded at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.84, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

