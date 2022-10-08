Prices of petrol and diesel increase in Bhubaneswar

By Sunita 0
petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar
Image credits: cms

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s temple city Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.60 and Rs 95.15, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased by 1 paisa and is recorded at Rs 103.38 and Rs 95.13, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.91 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.28 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
State

Body of woman found inside house in Odisha’s Ganjam, murder suspected

Nation

CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, Check new rates

Nation

10 Dead, 21 Injured as bus catches fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Business

Gold rate in India slightly falls for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.