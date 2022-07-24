Actress Prakruti Mishra releases video, says “no one ever tries to destroy anyone else’s house”

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actress Prakruti Mishra on Sunday released a video on her Instagram page regarding the harassment incident on Saturday. In the video she, while speaking about her co-star Tanmay Mohanty, popularly known as Babushaan Mohanty’s family, said that no one ever tries to destroy anyone else’s house.

You must have seen my viral video. While several people are making fun of me, several others are supporting me. The harassment incident on Saturday has opened everyone’s eyes and I am still strong despite what happened to me. I will make comeback from this and begin acting.

‘No one ever tries to destroy anyone else’s house. It is better, she (Babushaan’s wife) chains him up at home if she feels insecure,” she said while speaking about Babushaan’s family in the 4.18-minute long video.

Prakruti Mishra released the video hours after Babushaan released a video stating that he will not work with Prakruti Mishra or with any actresses if it creates problems in his family life.

