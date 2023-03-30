Postal stamps released in names of 4 legends of Odisha

Cuttack: Postal stamps released in names of 4 Odisha legends. They are late music director Akshaya Mohanty, Odissi exponent Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra, noted writer Laxmikanta Mahpatra and first woman Odia film director Parvati Ghosh.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Postal Department of Government of India released the four Postal stamps to honour the aforementioned four legends from Odisha.

The stamps were released in an event held at the Conference Hall of the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack of Odisha on Thursday. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister Education Minister Dharmendra Pradahan released the stamps.

It is to be noted that so far as many as 60 postal stamps have been released featuring personalities or popular themes from Odisha.