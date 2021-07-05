Possible third wave of Covid: Odisha focusing on children’s treatment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is well prepared for the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, informed Health director Bijay Mohapatra.

To fight against the deadly virus, we need to focus on three major aspects that is to increase Covid vaccination drive, survelliance and support the infrastructure, Bijay Mohapatra said.

We are also focusing on children’s treatment and training is being provided to the health workers, Mohapatra said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 will remain same for sometime. After the audit report comes out at the district level, we can exactly confirm about the deaths, added Mohapatra.

As of now 450 patients are there in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 55-60 people are on ventilator support. Around 30 percent patients from ICU are being shifted on ventilator support. The death toll will remain the same till critical patients are there in the ICU, said Mohapatra.

Coastal districts of Odisha saw COVID-19 peak lately. Situation in western Odisha is better and is likely to improve in coastal districts by July third week, says Bijay Mahapatra.