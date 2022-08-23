Police nabs truck thief red-handed in Khurda

Keonjhar: A thief who allegedly stole a Hyva truck was nabbed by the police today near Angarpada in Khurda district of Odisha.

The unidentified thief allegedly stole the Hyva truck in Keonjhar district and absconded from the spot with the vehicle on Monday night.

Soon, a written complaint was lodged by the owner of the vehicle. On the basis of the written complaint, the police initiated a probe into the matter.

The police successfully waylaid the stolen vehicle while the thief was moving with the truck and nabbed the thief at Angarpada area under Baruan police station limits today.

Apart from seizing the stolen Hyva truck, cops also detained the accused for further interrogation.