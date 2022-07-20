7 burglars nabbed by villagers, handed over to Police in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: As many as 7 burglars were nabbed and handed over to Police by the villagers in Adam Maheshpur village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha yesterday late at night.

The villagers have also sized a pick-up van from the possession of the burglars.

As per reports, the burglars used to sell peanuts and do horse carriage business during day time while they were getting involved in stealing at night.

Originally from UP they have been living in Paga Padmapur area of Cuttack district for the last few months.

According to reports, yesterday night they were trying to steal the metal objects which are used in construction work of the overhead water tank for mega water drinking project in the village in a pick up van when the villagers caught them red-handed.

The security guard was also involved in the theft.

Later, the villagers handed them over to police.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter.

