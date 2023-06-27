PM Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben visits Puri, watch

Puri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben Modi visited Puri to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Adapa Mandap of Gudicha Temple today.

Accompanied by senior journalist Kishore Dwivedi, her brother Ashok Modi and social activist Arundhati Devi, Jashodaben reached Puri yesterday and stayed at the Circuit House.

All of them went to Gundicha temple at around 10 and had darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Later, they went to the Srimandir to seek the blessings of the ‘Parsva Devadevis (other deities)’ before visiting the Sun temple.

It is to be noted here that Bahuda Yatra of the holy trinity will be held tomorrow. All sorts of preparation for the deities’ return yatra have been completed.