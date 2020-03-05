Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 104th Birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered the ‘Tall man’. Modi took to Twitter to praise the legendary man as he uploaded a classified document dated 1945 which conveys Patnaik’s excellent ability as a pilot.

The document of the erstwhile Intelligence Bureau conveys that its deputy director tries to bring back Biju Patnaik into Indian National Airways because of his excellent skill as a pilot. The letter also describes the episode about how Biju Patnaik surreptitiously flew Ram Manohar Lohia (who was then underground) from Delhi to Calcutta.

The said Twitter post reads: Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence.

Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.