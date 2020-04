Bhubaneswar: The PM Narendra Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik have taken to twitter to wish all the people of Odisha a very happy and healthy Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year ahead.

The CM has added may the New Year give us strength to fight against the pandemic of Corona

Pana Sankranti, marks the beginning of the Odia New Year. It is also know as Maha Vishuba Sankranti in many parts of Odisha. A Pana, (juice of Bael fruit) is made in almost all Odia households to mark this day.