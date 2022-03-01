Plight of inmates living in girls’ hostels of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha has turned an education hub in Eastern India over the years. Many students from different districts of the State and from other States are living here for their studies.

A number of students from outside are now staying in the girls hostels in different areas of the capital city. As compared to hiring a rented house, getting a berth in the girls’ hostel is economic. Perhaps that is why a number of girl students prefer hostel here. Yet, with fewer amounts of hostel fees, the facilities are also limited. It has been seen that even four to five students are sharing a single room.

Many house owners prefer girls to let their house. ‘To-Let’ boards are often seen in front of many houses. By making the rented house a hostel, the house owner gets more money. Besides, when students go to their villages during holidays, electricity and water bills gets reduced.

However, while for the house owners it is a profitable affair, the girl students in the hostels are facing many problems. Starting from toilet problems to sanitary and cleanliness problem, there are many to name. Again, cooking is another issue. In the rooms where 5 to 6 students are staying, they need to cook in the same room, which makes it difficult for living. Yet, there is nobody to hear.

There are some good hostels in Bhubaneswar where women have been engaged to take responsibilities of the girls for which the inmates are feeling secured. However, in some other hostels, as there is nobody to take note of the inmates who goes outside at what time, security has become a problem.

However, there are surely solutions for it. It has been learnt that due to lack of proper management the students are facing different problems in some hostels. If all the girls’ hostels would be asked to register themselves with the local police station it will be safe for the girls. Also, a register should be maintained in the hostels about entrance and exit of the inmate girls.

