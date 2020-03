Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch STF on Thursday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in running a sex racket here in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Prasant Kumar Pradhan, a resident of Gothapatna in Khordha.

Based on a tip off, the STF arrested Pradhan while he was about to hand over two sex workers to customers at Baramunda bus stand in the city.

The officials rescued the sex workers and sent them into a short stay home.