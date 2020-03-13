Mahaprayan vehicle witnessed carrying vegetables fruits in Angul of Odisha

Photo of Mahaprayan vehicle carrying vegetables, fruits goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau
Angul: A mortuary van (Mahaprayan vehicle) which normally carries dead bodies was witnessed carrying vegetables and fruits in this district of Odisha on Friday. Even the staffs of the vehicle were seen loading the vegetables.

As per reports, a mortuary van was seen in front of the Jagannath temple laden with vegetables and fruits. The unusual scene grabbed attention of the onlookers. Some of them clicked the photo of the van carrying vegetables and uploaded on social media which ultimately went viral.

As per reports, funded by Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund the said mortuary van belongs to Cuttack District Red Cross society.

