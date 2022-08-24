Petrol diesel prices decrease today: Check fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in temple city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.01 and Rs 94.58, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Cuttack have been recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.