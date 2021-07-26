Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has remain unchanged in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The cost of petrol and diesel has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the city.

Similarly on Sunday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for over a month now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Related News

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Sunday;…

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol price
Photo Credit: IANS
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
diesel price
Photo Credit: IANS
You might also like
State

62 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 recorded in Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays homage to brave soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar

State

Khurda reports highest Covid positive cases in Odisha in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.