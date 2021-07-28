Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

petrol price in bhubaneswar
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increased again after a short respite in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of petrol has risen by 32 Paise and diesel rate has increased by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre in the city.

Similarly on Tuesday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for over a month now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol
Photo Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
diesel
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
