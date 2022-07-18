Petrol and diesel prices hike for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Pic Credits: Wasim Sarvar for IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have hiked for the second consecutive day in temple city of Odisha, Bhubaneshwar on Monday and are recorded at Rs 103.47 and Rs 95.03, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.78 and Rs 95.33, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 109.20 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per liter.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.74 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, respectively. While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.33 in Chennai, respectively.

