Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to enthrall fans in Bhadrak, check details

Bhadrak: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runners-up Arunita Kanjilal will visit Bhadrak and enthrall the audience with their magical performance.

According to reports, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will perform on January 29, 2023 at Nehru Stadium in Bhadrak during Bhadrak Zilla Mahotsav-2023.

“We are coming to Odisha for the Bhadrak Zilla Mahotsav-2023. We’ll meet you soon at Nehru Stadium in Bhadrak on January 29. Don’t forget to join us at Bhadrak Mahotsav,” the singers appealed in a video message.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are now ruling the young hearts of India with their melodious voices.

It is to be noted here that the district administration is conducting the Bhadrak Mahotsav between January 25 and January 29. The cultural extravaganza will begin from 3.30 PM and conclude at 10.30 PM.

Apart from Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, several Ollywood singers including Dipti Rekha Padhi, Mantu Chhuria, Rituraj Mohanty and Antara Chakraborty are slated to perform during the five-day cultural event.