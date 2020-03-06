Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Blast Accused Punjilal Meher, Produced In Court

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 55

Balangir: The mastermind of Patnagarh parcel bomb blast accused Punjilal Meher, has been produced in court today.

The accused, Meher has been produced in the Patnagarh Court of Balangir district.

Heavy security has been deployed in court and for his protection.

Related News

Escaped Coronavirus Suspect Traced In Bhubaneswar

Rains To Continue In Odisha For The Next 48 Hours

Huge Whale Carcass Found Floating In Astaranga Beach, Odisha

Bandh In Nayagarh, Public Services Badly Affected

The hearing will take place as soon as the magistrate arrives.

Notably, Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh.

He was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Odisha Police on April 25, 2018, in connection to the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion.

The blast killed newly married Soumya Sekhar Sahu, his grandmother Jemamani and left his wife Rimarani grievous burn injuries.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Escaped Coronavirus Suspect Traced In Bhubaneswar

State

Rains To Continue In Odisha For The Next 48 Hours

State

Huge Whale Carcass Found Floating In Astaranga Beach, Odisha

State

Bandh In Nayagarh, Public Services Badly Affected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.