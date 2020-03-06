Balangir: The mastermind of Patnagarh parcel bomb blast accused Punjilal Meher, has been produced in court today.

The accused, Meher has been produced in the Patnagarh Court of Balangir district.

Heavy security has been deployed in court and for his protection.

The hearing will take place as soon as the magistrate arrives.

Notably, Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh.

He was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Odisha Police on April 25, 2018, in connection to the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion.

The blast killed newly married Soumya Sekhar Sahu, his grandmother Jemamani and left his wife Rimarani grievous burn injuries.