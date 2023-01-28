Parliament Budget Session 2023: BJD MPs to raise issues concerning Odisha’s interests 

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik today chaired the party’s parliamentary meeting today and asked the MPs to raise issues concerning the interests of Odisha in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament.

According to reports, Patnaik chaired the BJD Parliamentary party meeting at his residence Naveen Niwas to discuss the party’s strategy and agenda for the session and issues to be raised in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Budget session.

All the party MPs from both the houses of the Parliament were preset during the meeting, which finalized to raise key issues including the demand for Special State Status to Odisha, provision of houses to the remaining beneficiaries of the state in the PMAY scheme, listing of 169 tribes as tribals, passing of women’s reservation bill, demand for special assistance for permanent resolution of the natural calamities, inclusion of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution and issues related to farmers and agriculture.

It is to be noted here that the Budget session 2023 will begin from January 31 and is likely to continue till April 6, with a break between February 14 and March 12.