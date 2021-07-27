Parlakhemundi ACF death: Bharat Vikas Parishad moves Orissa High court seeking CBI probe

By WCE 1
Parlakhemundi acf death

Bhubaneswar: In the mystery death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Bharat Vikas Parishad, a social organisation has filled a PIL before the Orissa High Court seeking CBI investigation.

Union Home secretary, state chief secretary, DGP, Gajapati SP, and Paralakhemundi ICC have been made party to the case.

Related News

Odisha: Four injured in wild boar attack in Athagarh

Sambalpur: Dhanakauda BEO Head clerk in Vigilance net

The deceased ACF Saumya’s family members has demanded Bidyabharati’s arrest. They said that only after her arrest the mystery behind the murder can be solved.

Earlier on Monday, the post mortem report of deceased ACF was released stated that he had died of burn injuries involving about 95% body surface area.

You might also like
State

Master Canteen attack: Commissionerate Police evacuates street vendors

State

Youth commits suicide in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district

State

Odisha: Four injured in wild boar attack in Athagarh

State

Peacock smuggling racket busted in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.