Parlakhemundi ACF death: Bharat Vikas Parishad moves Orissa High court seeking CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: In the mystery death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Bharat Vikas Parishad, a social organisation has filled a PIL before the Orissa High Court seeking CBI investigation.

Union Home secretary, state chief secretary, DGP, Gajapati SP, and Paralakhemundi ICC have been made party to the case.

The deceased ACF Saumya’s family members has demanded Bidyabharati’s arrest. They said that only after her arrest the mystery behind the murder can be solved.

Earlier on Monday, the post mortem report of deceased ACF was released stated that he had died of burn injuries involving about 95% body surface area.