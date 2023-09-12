Parents perform last rites as daughter marries against their will in Gajapati

Mohana: Couple of days after the family members of a girl performed her last rites for marrying a youth of her choice at Nuabazaar area of Aul in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, similar incident has now come to the fore. This time the case has been reported from the Gajapati district.

One Sahadev Sahoo of Chandiput village under Mohana block in Gajapati district along with other family members performed the post-death rituals of his daughter Chandini today for marrying a youth against their will.

According to reports, Chandini’s engagement with a youth was slated to be held on September 22. However, she eloped from the house recently and married another youth, who belongs to another caste.

The family members searched for her at all possible locations but they could not trace. They got know about her marriage with another youth after a photo of her marriage went viral on social medial platform. Later, they decided to perform the post-death rituals of the girl considering Chandini publicly dead.

Speaking about the incident, Chandini’s father Sahadev Sahoo said “With lots of hardship we raised her (Chandini) and educated her. As parents, we also had fixed her engagement on September 22. However, after she absconded from the house we searched for her on Sunday. But from a viral photo we came to know that she had married another boy, which is an insult to us and our caste. Therefore, we are performing her last rites.”