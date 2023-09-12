2 women fight in public over husband’s affair in Odisha’s Jajpur, watch

Jajpur: Two women fight in public over husband’s affair. This was seen in a recent viral video. The incident reportedly took place in Nuagan village under Danagadi block in Jajpur district of Odisha. The fight is said to be for extramarital affairs.

According to reports, husband of Gelhamani Behera of Jajpur town area is allegedly having an affair with a female teacher working at the Nuagan Primary School.

Due to this alleged extramarital affair, there was fight between the husband and wife. Even this fight is being contested in a case in the Court. Accordingly, for a long time the husband Smriti Ranjan Behera is neither living with his wife and nor does he taking responsibility of their daughter.

Gelhamani visited Nuagan yesterday. There, she had an argument with the female teacher with whom her husband has an alleged affair. The fight took an ugly turn and both the women got engaged in a scuffle on the road.

The villagers witnessed the fight and even recorded the video on their mobile phones, but no one protested. Later the incident was reported to the police station.

Meanwhile, the Smriti Ranjan Behera, for whom the women were fighting was absent from the scene for long. Later, he reached the police station and gave his statement to the media. However, so far it has not been ascertained whose version is true.

My life has already been ruined. You are doing such thing while you have a husband and children. You have trapped my husband and have kept him with you. Where is my husband? Call him. Otherwise, I will not leave you, these words were being spoken by the woman during the fight.

After saying something like this the woman reportedly kept slapping the other. The other woman was crying for help but nobody came to her rescue. The hi-drama went on for quite some time.

Watch the video here: