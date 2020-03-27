Paralakhemundi MLA K Narayana Rao

Paralakhemundi MLA K Narayana Rao sanctions Rs 40 lakh for 13 hospitals to fight Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Paralakhemundi : BJP MLA K Narayana Rao has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh from his MLALAD fund to 13 different hospitals in his Paralakhemundi  Assembly constituency in Odisha to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Rao has sanctioned the amount to following health care centres.

The saffron leader also requested the people to obey the appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to counter Covid-19.

Meanwhile several MLAs and MPs in the state have sanctioned their local area development fund to help the state government’s effort to control the Covid-19 situation.

