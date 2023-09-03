Over 6,000 people have been killed by lightning in Odisha since 1999 Super Cyclone: SRC

Bhubaneswar: About 10 thousand people died in the Odisha Super Cyclone of 1999. Since then, more than 6,000 people have been killed by the lightning in the state, informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

According to reports, about 60,000 lightning strikes occurred in the Odisha sky in just 2 hours. As of 5.33 PM yesterday, there were 36,597 cloud-to-cloud lightning strikes, and 25,753 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Yesterday, 12 people died in 6 districts of the state while 14 people were injured. While four people died in Khurda district, 2 people died in Balangir district.

Not only yesterday but also on July 31, a total of 9 people died due to lightning in the state. Lightning strikes are frequent.

As per the report of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), between 2011 and 2020, an average of 350 people died annually. The total death toll is 3218.

According to the data of the SRC, 404 people died in 2015-16, 401 in 2016-17, 470 in 2017-18, 334 in 2018-19 and 281 in 2019-20. Similarly, according to the NCRB report of the center, 287 people died in 2021, 214 in 2022 and 200 people died in 2023.

Between 2011 and 2020, maximum 340 people died in Mayurbhanj, 209 in Keonjhar, 209 in Ganjam district, 191 in Sundergarh and 182 in Balasore district.

Seeing the horror of lightning, the government is trying to save lives. In June 2018, it signed a MoU with the American firm Earth Networks. The goal was to alert people 45 minutes before a lightning strike. In addition, the government has taken other steps to create awareness among the people about the lightning strikes.

Though the deaths due to lightning have not stopped in the state, but due to awareness and early warning, the number has decreased slightly since 2020.