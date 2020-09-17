Orissa High Court on holding Durga puja in Odisha

Orissa High Court not inclined to interfere with State’s decision regarding Durga Puja

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: On the matter of holding Durga puja, Orissa High Court on Thursday said that the Court at this stage is not inclined to interfere with the decisions of the State Government authorities fixing the norms for holding Durga Puja and other pujas to contain the spread of Covid 19 pandemic.

This order will cover not only Durga Puja, but also Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and Kartika Puja, which will fall in between October to December this year.

Hence, the order issued by Government of Odisha on September 10 regarding organising Durga puja will remain in force. As per this order, for conducting puja in puja pandals/mandaps, the organisers shall apply to and obtain necessary permission form the District Magistrate or any other officer authorised by him. For the area under Commissionerate of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, such permission shall be given by the Commissioner of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar or any other officer authorised by him.

Pujas shall be conducted in indoor-like conditiona only for observance of rituals withouth public participation, pomp and grandeur – the September 10 order also says among other points.

