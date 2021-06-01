Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to the expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with a fraud case filed by the State Crime Branch.

The MLA was allowed to move out of the jail on bail bond along with a cash deposit of Rs 2 lakh and two bail bonds. He has been granted bail in three cases.

The former legislator was arrested by the Crime Branch in December 2021 in a fraud case relating to illegal collection of money from unemployed youths by promising jobs in Tata Motors in Ganjam.

Pradeep was accused of collecting money in the name of providing jobs in a private company on behalf of Akash Kumar Pathak, son of suspended Forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak.