Orissa HC upholds its interim stay order on publication of ASO Exam results

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today upheld its interim stay order on the publication of the final result of the Odisha Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam-2022.

The HC bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra upheld its interim stay order and directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) not to declare the final results of ASO until the final hearing of the case. The court said that OPSC cannot publish the final result of the ASO exam-2022 without its permission.

Odisha government and OPSC filed their reply over the matter today as per the direction of the court. But the court scheduled the next hearing of the case to January 19, 2023 while asking the petitioner to file their counter reply yet again.

It is to be noted here that some job aspirants including one Rajat Kumar Mishra had moved to the top court of the State alleging OPSC’s irregularity in setting the cut-off marks. They claimed that the commission went beyond the rule to set the cut-off marks for the ASO results.

Senior advocate Monaj Mishra is presenting the petitioner while senior advocate Pradip Kumar Mohanty is presenting the OPSC in the High Court.