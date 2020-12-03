security to pari odisha
Orissa High Court, Cuttack

Orissa HC Directs Nayagarh SP To Provide Security To Family Of ‘Pari

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the Nayagarh SP to provide security to the family members of five-year old girl Pari who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered.

According to reports, the HC issued this directive after a PIL was filed by the Bharatiya Vikash Parishad on November 26 seeking CBI probe into the case.

The next hearing on the petition shall be held on December 16.

The court also directed the state government to submit the updated status report of the investigation in the case.

