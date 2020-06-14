Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has advised to pull the chariots with the help of elephants or motor during Rath Yatra 2020 to prevent infection or spread of the deadly COVID19 virus.

This is for the first time that devotees will not be allowed to attend the Rath Yatra. All of them have been advised to sit at home and watch the live telecast of the event on the television.

The Puri district administration has said that Section 144 shall be enforced in and around the temple premises on the occasion of Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23.

The advisory was given by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty while hearing an issue filed by Advocate Dilip Rai.

In his appeal he had said that at least 7800 people are required to pull the chariots and this might lead to increase in the COVID19 infection. Hence, the chariots should be pulled with the help of machines.

If the advisory is followed, this will be the second time such an incident shall take place. The first attempt was during the times of former CM of Odisha, Nandini Satpathy but it was not successful.