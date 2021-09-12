OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Notification for 200 Junior Maintenance & other vacant posts is out, check details

The IT qualified candidates in electrician trade have a great opportunity to get a government job as the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

As many as 200 vacant posts will be filled by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation limited during this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be appointed as junior maintenance and operator trainees (JMOT).

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 details:

Important dates of OPTCL Recruitment 2021

Notification released date: September 10, 2021

Starting date of online application: September 14, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: October 14, 2021

Name and number of OPTCL Recruitment 2021:

Name: Junior maintenance and operator trainee (JMOT)

Total: 200 posts

The category wise vacancy position along with reservation thereof is given below:

UR- 101(34-w)

SEBC- 22 (07-w)

SC- 32 (10-w)

ST- 45 (15-w)

Total-200 (66-w)

Eligibility criteria for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

The applicant should have passed their 10th class from recognized board or equivalent and ITI certificate in electrician trade from NCVT.

Age limit of OPTCL Recruitment 2021

The candidate will be between 18 to 32 years. However, there will be relaxation for the reserved candidates.

Selection process of OPTCL Recruitment 2021

The candidates will be based on Computer based test, Skill test and career marking.

Application fee for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

While the unreserved and SEBC candidates will have to pay Rs 500, the SC/PWD candidate and ST of Odisha will have to pay Rs 250.

How to apply online for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

The candidates will have to apply on the official website on or before October 14.

Click here to visit the official website.