OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for several Assistant Director’s post out, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday released a recruitment notification for the recruitment of several Assistant Director in Group-B service.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant Assistant Directors’ posts on or before August 5.

Online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through the proforma application to be made available on the website. The link for registration/ re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from July 6 to August 8, 2021.

The last date for submission of Registered Online application is August 12, 2021.

For the requirement of 17 posts of Assistant Director in Group-B services of O.S & E.S cadre under Planning & Convergence Department in the scale of pay of Rs 47, 700 in level 11, Cell -1 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

Total posts: 17

UR: 9

SC: 2

ST: 6

Age limits: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on the 1st day of January, 2021. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age-limit of the reserved category.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Statistics/ Applied Statistics from the any University of Institution recognized by the Government.

Examination fee: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500. However, the candidates who belong to the reserved category are exempted from payment of this fee.

Place of examination: the written examination will be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneswar/ Balasore/ Berhampur/ Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones. The candidates are to mention their choice of examination zone at appropriate place in the Online Application form.

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification.