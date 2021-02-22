The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification to fill up several vacant posts of Scientific Officer (Group-B) in the State Forensic Science Service Organization under the Home Department.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Website of the Commission. The link for registration, re-registration, and payment of examination fee shall be available from March 4, 2021 to April 5, 2021.

Last date for submission of registered online application: April 12, 2021.

Name and number of vacancy:

Toxicology: 1 Chemistry: 7 Physics: 3 Ballistics: 3 Biology: 7 Serology: 1

Salary: Rs 44,900 per month.

Age Limits: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years on the 1st day of January 2021 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1989 and not later than 1st January, 2000. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates who are coming under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Master’s Degree from a recognized University in the subject mentioned against the respective Divisions/ Disciplines as mentioned below and must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent of the aggregate marks.

Candidates applying for Toxicology should have done their Master’s Degree in Chemistry.

Chemistry should have done their Master’s Degree in Chemistry.

Physics should have done their Master’s Degree in Physics.

Ballistics should have done their Master’s Degree in Physics.

Biology should have done their Master’s Degree in Zoology.

Serology should have done their Master’s Degree in Zoology.

Examination Fee: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 400 only. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disability are exempted from payment of this fee.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification.