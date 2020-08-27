The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for a total of 210 vacant posts of Assistant Executive Engineer. The application process for the recruitment of Civil Engineer posts has already begun from yesterday (August 26) and it will be available till September 25.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website ops.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination – preliminary and main examination and interview.

The selected candidates will be hired under the Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service at the Group A level post under Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department. They will be admitted on Level 12 Pay Scale under 7th Pay Commission.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to apply. The maximum age limit is set to 32 years and the age will be calculated by January 1, 2020. The maximum age relaxation will also be given to reserved candidates.

To apply, the candidate must have a civil engineering degree from any government or university recognized by the government. Associate members of the Institution of Engineers of India can also apply.

The selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 5400 with an additional grade pay of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

The Candidates will have to deposit Rs 500 as application fee. However, the candidates coming under SC, ST and PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

There will be 100 questions in the prelims exam. Students will be given one and a half hours to solve these objective type questions of multiple choice. One mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Those who clear the prelims will be called for the main examination.

Candidates can click here to go through the official notification.

Candidates can click here to go go the official website of OPSC.