Elephant gets stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh, Rescue operation underway

Cuttack: An elephant has been stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh of Cuttack district while crossing Mahanadi river this morning.

Reportedly, seven elephants have been swept away due to the strong water current in the river while a herd of elephants were crossing it and have been found floating near Nuasasan village under Athagarh.

However, one elephant has been stuck under the Mundali bridge and not being able to move ahead due to the heavy flow of water in Mahanadi river. The local spotted the trapped elephant and informed to the rescue operations team.

On getting the information, the local fire fighters along with the forest department team arrived at the spot and have initiated the rescue operation of the trapped elephant.

