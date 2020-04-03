petrol pumps Open in Bhubaneswar During shutdown

Only these petrol pumps To Remain Open in Bhubaneswar During 48 hr shutdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: To contain coronavirus pandemic Odisha Government today clamped a 48 hour shut down in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak. During the tenure of this shut down, only a few numbers of petrol pumps or fuel refilling stations will remain open as usual.

Here is the list of petrol pumps that will remain open in Bhubaneswar during this shut down clamped to fight against COVID 19. Importantly, only these petrol pumps will remain open in the capital city, not all the fuel refilling stations.

The above petrol pumps will be allowed to open unhindered. However, these fuel refilling stations will have to strictly follow the social distancing guideline during filling of fuel.

It is to be noted that in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Odisha Govt had announced a 48 hour complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak earlier on Friday. The shutdown started at 8 pm today and will continue till 8 pm of Sunday.

