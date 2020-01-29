One Killed, several injured in explosion at Cement plant in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rajgangpur: A woman labourer was killed and several others injured in an explosion at a cement factory in Rajgangpur of Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmi Kujur of Chandapara village in the district.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a local hospital. Three of them, who sustained critical injuries in the mishap, were shifted to Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

According to reports, the explosion took place at line-3 furnace of Dalmia Cement plant here at around 5 PM today.  Around 10 women labourers were working near the line-3 of the plant when the mishap occurred.

On being informed, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of locals and labourers staged blockade near the main gate of the plant demanding adequate compensation for the family members of victims.

