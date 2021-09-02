Olympian Dutee Chand files case against web channel editor for publishing obscene content

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter and Olympian from Odisha Dutee Chand has filed case against a web channel editor, reporter and a RTI activist labelling charges including criminal intimidation, publishing obscene content and insulting modesty of woman. Dutee revealed about it in a press meet today in Bhubaneswar.

Dutee has said that if she would be denied justice, she would quit Odisha.

In the press meet today an emotional Dutee sought justice for her in tearful eyes. She said that she has struggled a lot since childhood and has become an Olympian after putting many efforts.

However, when she was preparing for the world level competition in Tokyo, two people were putting negative comments on her on social media.

Dutee Chand has filed cases against Sudhansu Sekhar Rout, Editor in chief, Focus Plus Odisha channel, reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera, and RTI activist Pradip Pradhan.

Dutee said that at Tokyo after she took part in the 100 meters race on July 31 she was preparing for the 200 meters race that had been scheduled for August 2. From July 31 they started writing on social media and putting comments on me. Even they tried to defame her coach and the people who helped her, she further said. People of a country encourage sports persons of their country, but it is sad to know that they discouraged by putting negative comments.

The sports person has filed cases at the Mahila Police Station with charges like criminal intimidation, publishing obscene content, putting in fear of injury in order to commit extortion, sexual harassment, insulting modesty of woman as per the FIR copy.

FIR has been filed u/s 292(2), 354A, 385, 506, 509 and 120 (B) of IPC at Mahila P.S., Bhubaneswar in this connection on September 1. Also, another case has been filed u/s 499, 500 and 501 in the court of the SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

We are yet to get reaction of Sudhansu Sekhar Rout, Smruti Ranjan Behera and Pradip Pradhan on the allegations brought against them.