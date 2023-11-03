Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak thrashed woman journalist! Victim files complaint

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood producer Tutu (Sanjay) Nayak allegedly thrashed a woman journalist while she was collecting information on Friday.

The woman journalist, identified as Debasmita Rout, alleged that Tutu Nayak slapped and misbehaved with her. She also filed a complaint against him at Kharavela Nagar Police Station.

“I was standing near the entry point to take the byte of Odia actor Swaraj Barik about his upcoming film. In the meantime, Tutu Nayak came from behind and beat me, following which my boom and phone fell down. Instead of expressing his concern and picking up my boom and phone, he laughed at me before leaving the spot” alleged Debasmita while speaking to the media persons.

What surprised me most was that it is for the last several years that we (Tutu Nayak and) are sharing a very good bonding, but he had never behaved with me the way he behaved today. I don’t know what was his intention. I filed the case because what he did has insulted me and my profession,” she added.

On the other hand, Tutu Nayak claimed that he just patted on her back due to which the boom and mobile phone fell down as she got scared.

Meanwhile, Kharavela Nagar Police has started an investigation into the matter based on the scribe’s complaint. They are verifying the footages of the CCTV camera installed at the spot.

Also Read: Youth Kills Grandfather In Rayagada Of Odisha