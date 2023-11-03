Youth kills grandfather in Rayagada of Odisha

Rayagada: In a rare incident a youth allegedly killed his grandfather over a family dispute in Rayagada district of Odisha according to reliable reports on Friday.

The incident took place in Sila village of Rayagada under Kashipur police station limits. Reports say that a grandfather was allegedly killed in an attack by his grandson over a domestic dispute.

Govardhan Nayak has been identified as the deceased. The accused youth has been identified as Mohan has been detained in the police station.

The police reached the spot and seized the body and started an investigation into the matter, said reliable reports in this regard.