OJEE 2022 web-based counselling commences from today, Check schedule here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) web-based counselling for for technical/professional postgraduate courses will start today. The courses under technical/professional postgraduate include MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M Arch and M. Plan.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official OJEE website that is www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com, to check the counselling schedule for the courses.

The official website has the counselling brochure and step-by-step procedure and the other needed information. Candidates should check these documents carefully to get detailed information about the entire counselling process.

However, the students, who want to apply for technical undergraduate such as B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B CAT and Integrated MSc, will have to wait a day more as the counselling process for these courses will start tomorrow, September 13.

“This is for the information of all concerned that OJEE Web-Based Counseling Process for technical undergraduate courses such as B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and integrated M.Sc. is going to start from 13th September, 2022,” said a notification issued by the OJEE.

Meanwhile, students had appeared for the second Special OJEE 2022 that commenced earlier on September 3. The second Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 was held on 3rd, 4th and 7th of September, 2022. The examination was conducted at five centres in Bhubaneswar.