OJEE web based counselling tentative dates

Odisha: OJEE 2022 web-based counselling tentative dates announced, details here

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered an important news for the candidates who are waiting for the OJEE 2022 web-based counseling, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) announced the tentative dates for the web-based counseling today.

“This is for the information of all concerned that OJEE Web-Based Counseling Process for technical undergraduate courses such as B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and integrated M.Sc. is going to start from 13th September, 2022,” said a notification issued by the OJEE.

“Similarly, the counseling process for technical/professional postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M Arch and M. Plan will commence from 12th September, 2022,” added the notification.

It further said that the interested candidates are advised to visit the OJEE website and see the tentative counseling schedule for these courses.

“They are further advised to carefully for through the documents, “Counseling Brochure” and Step-by-Step procedure,” available in the website to get detailed information about the entire counseling process,” read the OJEE notification.

