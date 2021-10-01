Offline plus two exam begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The offline plus two examination in Odisha began today following the Covid-19 protocol. The exams will continue till October 11. The exams are being conducted at a total of 185 centres with more than 13,000 students.

Reportedly, the students will be allowed to enter the examination hall from 9.15 AM. Following which, the examination will take place from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The usage of masks, thermal scanning and hand sanitization has been made mandatory for all the students along with teachers before entering the examination centres.

Around 9,144 students are appearing examination in Arts Stream, 2,311 in Science Stream, 622 in Commerce Stream, 440 in Vocational Stream, while 526 are Correspondence Course students, added reports.

It is pertinent to mention that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 exam was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation in the State. CHSE had announced that the students who are dissatisfied with marks obtained through alternative assessment system, for the cancelled examination, can take the offline exams. They will be able to register and apply for the offline exams through their respective junior colleges or high schools.

CHSE further clarified that those, who will appear for the offline examination, their earlier marks which was obtained through alternative assessment will stand cancelled. The marks secured in the offline examination will be considered final.

