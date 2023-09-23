Odisha’s Sundargarh detects 10 new cases of Scrub Typhus, tally rises to 221

Sundargarh: The number of Scrub Typhus cases continue to rise in Odisha’s Sundargarh district with every passing day. As per the latest update from reliable sources, ten more people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus on Saturday.

This takes the total number of cases to 221 in the district. A total of 15 samples were taken for testing yesterday, ten of which tested positive. So far, only one death due to scrub typhus has been reported in Sundargarh. Further, five deaths have been reported in Bargarh, said reliable sources.

The CDMO has said that an ample stock of medicines is available for the patients and a special team of doctors is prepared to attend to the patients in the district. A sensitization program was conducted for doctors on Friday in a bid to check the disease.

People have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and they have been cautioned about the disease. In order to control the disease, the health department have taken several measures like medicines and testing facilities. The health authorities have engaged ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) volunteers to spread awareness about the disease among the people.